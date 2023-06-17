Asad Gilani assumes additional charge as NADRA chairman

Two days after his predecessor Tariq Malik resigned, Asad Rehman Gilani on Friday assumed additional charge as the new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). In a tweet, the authority confirmed that Gilani – who is a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Civil Service and also the secretary of the Board of Investment – has joined the Nadra headquarters in Islamabad. It said that on his first day at work today, Gilani visited different departments and instructed the employees to perform their duties efficiently while ensuring uninterrupted services to the public. “He expressed the determination to continue efforts to improve the provision of Nadra services,” the authority said. The bureaucrat also visited the Nadra Regional Head Offices to review operational activities and directed the heads of all Nadra departments to clear the backlog of ID card printing by continuing to work over the weekend, Nadra added.