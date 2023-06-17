PTCL Group opens new Futsal Arena

Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has opened up its brand-new Futsal Arena at PTCL Group Club in Islamabad for its employees. This facility will serve as a hub for promoting physical fitness and fostering a vibrant sporting culture within the organization. The Futsal Arena was inaugurated by United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, who was accompanied by the President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf, senior executives, PTCL Group team members and other honorable guests. Following the inauguration, a friendly yet thrilling Futsal match was played between UAE Embassy and PTCL Group teams.

The worthy Ambassador, H.E. Hamad Alzaabi commended PTCL Group for its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its employees, while President and CEO, PTCL Group, Hatem Bamatraf emphasized the significance of investing in employee health and wellbeing. The initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, further motivating the workforce to accelerate progress on the company’s long-term ambition of fostering sustainability.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Group Chief People Officer (GCPO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, “PTCL Group values its employees’ well-being above all. We prioritize their physical and mental health, encouraging team spirit and unity. The Futsal Arena is an extension of PTCL Group’s ‘Vitality Express’ program that focuses on strengthening employee engagement and well-being through sports and other physical activities. With our new Futsal Arena and ongoing efforts, we create an energized workforce dedicated to achieving organizational goals with focus and determination.”

The UAE Ambassador, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, along with GCPO, PTCL & Ufone 4G awarded silver medals to the runner ups and gold medals, along with trophy to the winning team. Futsal is a fast-paced variant of football played on a smaller field with five players on each side. By engaging in this highly competitive game, the organization aims to promote teamwork, strategic thinking, and an active lifestyle among its workforce. It also aligns with the company’s broader vision of strengthening its standing as the ‘Employer of Choice’ in Pakistan’s telecommunication sector.