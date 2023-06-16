Kendall supports Bad Bunny at Coachella amid romance rumours

Kendall Jenner was all smiles as she watched Bad Bunny perform at Coachella. The model was spotted dancing in the crowd during the rapper’s headlining set on April 14, day one of the 2023 music festival, as seen on a fan’s TikTok video. Kendall, 27, wore a black leather jacket, paired with a white top, denim mini-skirt and black boots, another fan’s Twitter video showed and she was accompanied by a friend at the event.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, 29, first sparked romance rumours in February, four months after she and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker broke up.

In March, the Kardashians star and Bad Bunny fuelled more speculation they are dating when they were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars 2023 after-party together. Days later, rapper Eladio Carrión released his single “Coco Chanel,” featuring Bad Bunny, which contains lyrics that appear to diss Devin (“But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it”) and Kendall (“Scorpio women are dangerous.”

Earlier this month, the reality star and Bad Bunny were spotted on a horseback riding date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Ranch in California, near where her family lives. The two even rode a horse together as they hit the trail, with the rapper sitting behind Kendall.

She was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family spotted at Coachella. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also attended the event, where she watched her husband Travis Barker perform with his band Blink-182.

It marked the group’s first concert with original member Tom DeLonge in nine years.