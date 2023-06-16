Melanie Martin questions Aaron Carter’s cause of death

Melanie Martin has lingering questions about Aaron Carter’s death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner recently concluded that the singer drowned in his bathtub on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. In online records obtained by E! News April 18, Carter’s manner of death was determined as an accident, with drowning and “effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam” listed as his causes of death. Difluoroethane is a compressed gas used in air spray cleaners, while alprazolam is a generic drug commonly sold under the brand Xanax.

But despite the coroner’s findings, Melanie shared her reaction to the report by telling TMZ, “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me.”

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” she continued. “I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.” Aaron’s rep previously confirmed to E! News that the former child star was found unresponsive in his Palmdale, California home.

The “Crush on You” artist was dad a baby boy named Prince, who he welcomed with Melanie on Nov. 22, 2021. “I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son,” Melanie said in a statement to People shortly after Aaron’s death. “I’m devastated.”

When Prince, now 17 months, celebrated his first birthday last year, Melanie called the occasion a “tough one.” “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” the mom captioned a series of family photos on Instagram, adding to her son that “your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven.”

E! News has reached out to Melanie and Aaron’s rep but hasn’t received comment.