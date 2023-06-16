Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $20 Million Spotify deal to end

A multimillion-dollar agreement between Spotify and a media company run by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Britain is coming to an end, according to a report on Thursday.

Since signing the contract in 2020 for an estimated $20 million, the couple has only produced one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint.

Due to her interviews with powerful women, Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes,” has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets.

However, trade publication Variety reported on Thursday that Spotify had anticipated more content, citing an unnamed source.

Variety reported, citing a different source, that Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were seeking a new home for their content.

When AFP contacted Spotify and Archewell for comment, neither company gave a prompt answer.

Harry, the younger son of Britain’s King Charles, wed the stunning mixed-race former US television actress Meghan in 2018 amid a flurry of favorable press that appeared to be bringing the age-old monarchy into the modern era.

The couple’s relationship with the family, however, deteriorated over the years due to claims that Markle was the victim of racism.

In order to distance themselves from royal life, Harry and his wife moved to California, where they have continued to criticize the organization.

The 38-year-old prince’s openly candid autobiography, a Netflix docuseries, and a prominent interview with Oprah Winfrey have generated the most controversy.

The couple has sought to make money through media endeavors since resigning from their royal duties.