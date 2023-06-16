Biparjoy strikes Sindh coast

Cyclone Biparjoy began its landfall process along the coast of Sindh late Thursday and was expected to complete by midnight.

The landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, currently classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, commenced along the Indian Gujarat coast and the Pakistan-India border at 7pm on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). It added that maximum sustained surface winds were blowing at 100-120km/hour and gusts at 130km/hour around the system’s centre while sea conditions remained rough/phenomenal with a maximum wave height of 20-25 feet. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) too said in its latest bulletin that the “landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land.”

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of Pakistan and India as the cyclone made the landfall, the weather office said.

Chief Meteorologist at PMD Sardar Sarfaraz also said various areas in Sindh had been receiving rain and experiencing strong winds under the impact of this weather system. He said the cyclone had not directly hit any of the areas in Pakistan as of Thursday night. “However, some of the areas in the country came under its outer periphery.” Meanwhile, according to Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, cyclone Biparjoy has “slowed down” and will not make landfall before nightfall in Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital earlier today, the federal minister said it was previously expected that the cyclone would hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar around 11am.

“But, since the speed at which it is moving has slowed by 6-7km, its times of landfall is delayed and it is now expected to hit the shores until after dusk.”

However, the senator stressed that while the cyclone had “slowed down”, its core was still “intense”, and the areas identified earlier as vulnerable still needed to stay alert.

“We had earlier marked four districts at risk. Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Malir (Karachi). Now, since the trajectory is towards the northeast, the Tharparkar region also needs to be aware of the impact of the cyclone,” she said.

“W e will update you regularly since these storms are unpredictable,” Rehman said, adding that the storm was still heading towards the northeast. She said that strong winds and heavy rainfalls are still expected to go up to 300mm in some areas, adding that while the cyclone had moved away from Karachi, its effects would be seen in these areas. “A flood warning has been given in the sea,” she said. She warned that winds are blowing at a speed of 120-140km/h while waves of 30 feet and more are rising in the sea.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140km per hour and gusts 150km per hour around the system center and sea conditions being rough/phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 25 feet. Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied by squally winds of 60-80km per hour are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts on Thursday (today) and Friday. Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan today and tomorrow (Friday). Strong winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc. Storm surge of three to four meters (10-13 feet) is expected at the land falling point Keti Bandar and around which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along the Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meters) and rough/ very rough (2 meters) along the Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings).