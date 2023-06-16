CPEC’s Role in Airways

CPEC means connectivity. With roadways and seaways, the airways corridor connects the people of Pakistan and China. In a watershed moment, China Southern Airline played its part by resuming the air route from Lahore, an economic hub in Punjab to Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang (China).

First direct flight has finally been resumed after an aeroplane of China Southern Airline took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 9:50 am on June 13.

The Urumqi-Lahore route was suspended on January 24, 2020, in the wake of Covid-19 curbs on the aviation sector. The activity marked a defining moment for the resumption of flights after more than three years. The flights are scheduled weekly, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

To celebrate the first Lahore-Urumqi flight, a special cake-cutting ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren cut the festive cake in the presence of dignitaries including Ms Zhang Xingru, G M of Lahore Office, China Southern Airlines, Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Muhammad Rashid, Additional Director of Airport Security, Safdar Wattoo, Additional Director Special Protection Unit and Chinese diplomats.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that after more than a three-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural passenger aircraft of the China Southern Airlines has arrived at Allama Iqbal Intl and begun its resumption flight from Lahore to Urumqi. “It is a big event, and it is also good news for all,” he added. “Lahore, as well as the Punjab at large, plays a very significant role in Pakistan, in terms of the population, economic output and cultural heritage. It has built up a strong partnership and close cooperation with areas and regions of China. Therefore, the direct flight operation is the need of the hour, and will inject a new momentum to further strengthening people-to-people exchanges, trade and investment, between China and Punjab,” he added.

Lahore, as an emerging economic hub in Punjab, deserves to be a prime destination for Chinese airlines.

He went off saying, “It will also facilitate the business tour for the traders, travellers, students and tourists of both sides by providing them time-saving and cost-effective flight services.”

There is a tremendous market potential in Punjab, he said and added that he was confident that, with the resumption of the operations, more Lahorites and Punjabis will take the flight for China. The Consulate General was ready to do its best to accommodate in this regard, he asserted.

He hailed festive celebrations of the resumption of direct flights between Urumqi and Lahore. He also paid homage to the Airport Authority, civil aviation authority, Airport security, the SPU and all the relevant stakeholders for making this happen. “I hope there will be more direct flights between Lahore and the Chinese cities in the near future. I wish China Southern Airlines’ noble endeavour great success. I wish every one of you present here today in best health and high spirits,” he concluded.

When contacted by Gwadar Pro, China Southern Airline’s official statement revealed that the reopening of the Urumqi-Lahore route will help to strengthen the connection and cooperation between China and Pakistan and facilitate the exchange and interaction between the two peoples. Furthermore, the resumption of flights will also promote cooperation in economic, cultural and other aspects between the two regions, which is beneficial for the residents and business community and has a positive significance.

Various organizations, including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders’ bodies, and associations, warmly welcomed the resumption of flights. They expressed that Lahore, as an emerging economic hub in Punjab, deserves to be a prime destination for Chinese airlines. Iqbal Haider, a Lahore-based electronic trader gave a big shootout to the upcoming development. “It will save our time, travelling budget and energy,” he said.

China Southern Airlines possesses the largest fleet and the most developed route network and offers the largest passenger capacity among any airline in the People’s Republic of China.

Currently, China Southern Airlines operates more than 850 passenger and cargo transport aircraft, including Boeing B787, B777, B747 and B737, as well as Airbus A330, A321, A320, A319 and ARJ21. The airline’s fleet ranks 1st in Asia (Data source: IATA, in terms of fleet size).

With continued efforts to establish itself as a network-oriented world-class airline with Chinese characteristics, China Southern Airlines has formed an extensive network across China that links Europe and Oceania and radiates throughout North America, the Middle East, and Africa from Asia.

China Southern operates more than 3,000 daily flights to 224 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world. For years China Southern has been committed to building up the Canton Route to turn Guangzhou into an international air hub. Now Guangzhou is becoming the No.1 gateway from China mainland to Australasia and Southeast Asia. In 2011, China Southern Airlines earned its Four-Star status from SKYTRAX, the world’s most prestigious airline performance evaluation organization. In 2016, China Southern was listed among the Top 500 corporations in China by FORTUNE China with the highest ranking among companies in the transportation industry. In 2017, China Southern was named among the most valuable airline brands by Brand Finance, a famous international consultancy, ranking 1st in China and 6th globally.

Underpinned by BRI and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the era of the Air Silk Road has come into being with the spectacular roll-out of China Southern Airlines (CSA) flight resumption from Lahore to Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang autonomous region in far northeast of China. It will set off ripple effects on Sino-Pak profound and immersive relations.

The inception of the Air Silk Road has set in motion deep and synergic aviation integration between Pakistan and China. After the onset of CSA flights from Lahore to Urumqi, air trips between both countries are highly likely to swell as Lahore, the hub of business and trade activities, is the capital of Punjab, the biggest province of Pakistan hosting more than 100 million populations.

The writer is a senior Journalist. He is also President of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).”