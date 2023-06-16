For over a year now, opinion in the golf world has been divided over the breakaway LIV golf league. Players, commentators and the general public have been voicing their opinions – sometimes quite vociferously – for or against this new enterprise. The main reason for this divisiveness is the fact that LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Let alone the fact that for far too long, the PGA Tour (US) and the DP Tour (Europe) have had an unfair stranglehold over the game, the true shock came when both organisations announced a merger with LIV golf recently! Especially considering that for a year both have been spewing fire and brimstone against the evil machinations of LIV golf and its backers! I guess when money talks, everyone listens. But Saudi ambitions are not limited to the golf field alone. A cursory glance over the horizon suggests that the Saudi age is upon us! Consider.

In recent geo-political calculus, Iran was perhaps the greatest threat to Saudi regional dominance. Since it has been now neutralised in a landmark détente between the two nations, nothing much stands in the way of the kingdom becoming the sole arbiter of deliberations in the all-important Middle East. Before that, Turkey was the main contender for regional dominance. It fell the wayside due to a national financial crisis, the devastation of earthquakes, hedging bets in the Russian-Ukrainian war and deep political and social polarisation, reflected in the latest presidential elections. Smaller nations in the Middle East were already aligned with Saudi’s local ambitions as exemplified in their supporting the landmark deal between Israel and UAE. Speaking of which, even the UAE can’t compete with Saudi Arabia when it comes to geopolitical weight, land mass and access to ports and influence. That, and the impending regional dominance of Saudi is perhaps the reason Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and Emirati President Mohammad bin Zayed – at one time called the MBS and MBZ double-act – are experiencing a turbulent relationship! For the kingdom, it is fair to say that its ambition was limited by its vision. But all that changed with the arrival of MBS and Vision 2030!

Today’s bureaucratic, legal and social changes are complimenting Vision 2030 efficiently.

MBS, through the Saudi PIF, has also played a masterstroke in focusing on tactical goals first. For example, bringing the world of sport to the sands of the kingdom! It is entertaining, innocuous, and rewarding and opens up society to the marvels of global games. One is the Jeddah Grand Prix which is expected to be a routine feature in the F1 calendar. Two, ladies golf particularly in the form of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. One can’t even think of such events some years ago! Three, enticing football legends and previous Ballon d’Or winners Ronaldo and Benzema to the Saudi Pro League and using their presence as a launching pad for a bid for the 2030 FIFA world cup. Four, staging great boxing events such as the Clash On The Dunes between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua II. Five, after 2020 the Dakar Rally will again focus on Saudi Arabia in 2024 and specifically Rub’ al Khali, the Empty Quarter. If this wasn’t enough, in full-throttle sporting mode, Saudi Arabia is also rumoured to be mulling a bid to buy F1!

On a more strategic front, the Saudi Crown Prince is aiming to beat the UAE at its own game – infrastructure and construction. MBS has realised that to lure the world to Saudi Arabia, he will have to outshine the UAE! Cue, a range of long-term construction projects. First, Jeddah Tower – with construction beginning over seven years ago, it will stand at about a one-kilometre height and tower over Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Second, The Line. An ambitious and futuristic city with a mixed-use development, containing spaces for work, play and living. It is part of the even more ambitious NEOM project cost around $ 500B. Third, The Spark. The King Salman Energy Park is a brand-new industrial ecosystem being developed as a hub for the global energy market and to change the perception of the kingdom from oil-dominant to green-rich! Fourth, outlandish resorts and premises that can compete with many in the developing and developed world. The Red Sea Project, luxury accommodation akin to Dubai’s The Palm. Trojena is a snow-capped tourist destination almost 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba. The Octagon, A floating city near the Suez Canal promises to be a redefining moment in manufacturing and logistics. Fifth, a ground-breaking initiative near Riyadh focusing on experiences aligned to five cornerstones: Sports & Wellness, Nature & Environment, Parks & Attractions, Motion & Mobility, and Arts & Culture. Sixth – transport projects including the Riyadh Metro and The Red Sea International Airport. These initiatives are yet to complete – some reaching fruition in the next couple of years and some finishing around 2030, that alone can be a cause for cynicism. Though, it should be said that the same scepticism was shown to Dubai’s lofty infrastructure ambitions all those years ago and look where they are now! Compared to the UAE, Saudi is far well placed and is far well invested than the likes of Dubai and Abu-Dhabi of 25 odd years ago.

Moreover, today’s bureaucratic, legal and social changes are complimenting Vision 2030 efficiently. Women have been allowed to drive and take part in socio-economic activities. Male patronage and the male guardian system have been revoked. Visitor visas have become easier to obtain to encourage all kinds of travel including religious tourism, underlying the ambition to raise the contribution of the tourism sector to the domestic product to more than 10% by 2030. The marketing slogan of Visit Saudi is gaining traction globally and in fact, was the prevailing advertisement in the recently concluded IPL!

All this means that in a short time, Saudi Arabia will rival, and perhaps replace, the UAE, as the destination of choice for tourists, visitors, industrialists, investors and politicians alike – everyone looking for their connection into the “go-to” power broker of the region and everyone wanting their share of the pie in the coming Saudi Age!

The writer is Director Programmes for an international ICT organization based in the UK and writes on corporate strategy, socio-economic and geopolitical issues