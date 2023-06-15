Katrina and Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset holding hands

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the most loved couple in B-town, have finally treated fans to a romantic picture of themselves together after a long time. Vicky, who was busy promoting his latest released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, has finally managed to take out time to enjoy a beautiful sunset with his wife Katrina from their apartment balcony.

He shared the picture where the duo can be seen holding each other’s hands and smiling while looking at one another. They stand against the backdrop of a sunset. The Raazi actor did not write a long caption for the picture; rather, he just simply added a home, heart and evil eyes off emoticon. The couple’s beloved fans, who were already missing them on social media, shed happy tears after looking at the picture.

They now want to see them in a film together. One of the fans wrote: “Need them in a rom com asap.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “Nothing is better than you two.”

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. He is now gearing up to feature in the film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also has some big films in the pipeline, including Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas, reports India Today.