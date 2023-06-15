Mahira grateful to be ‘alive’ after accident

Showbiz A-lister Mahira Khan penned a gratitude note after she survived a ‘really bad accident’ in the mountains.

With a packed slate of back-to-back hits on small and silver screens, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star treated herself and her son Azlan to an exotic trip in the northern areas of Pakistan.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Thursday, Mahira Khan gave fans a glimpse into their getaway and informed them about the horse accident she survived during the trip.

“It’s a strange connection I feel to the mountains.. it’s like they talk to you, remind you of how far you can go yet how small you are. A sense of sukoon (peace).. of faith – no matter how rough it gets it will all be ok so long as you’re surrounded by those who love you, those who you love,” she penned in the caption.

Khan further noted, “I also survived a very bad accident on this horse.. If any of those who helped me are reading this, I’m so grateful the way you took care of me. Grateful to be alive. Alhumdulillah.”

Thousands of her fans and well-wishers expressed their concern and sent warm wishes and prayers for the actor.

On the work front, Mahira Khan is one of the very few female superstars of Pakistan at the moment, with her acting credits extending to Bollywood. She boasts several superhit dramas and films including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ as well as ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her filmography.