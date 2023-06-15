TikToker girl ‘gang raped’ by three men in Sindh’s Matiari district

Three people are accused of committing a gang rape of a TikToker user in Sindh’s Matiari district.

The victim was lured by some men as she visited the New Saeedabad tehsil of the Matiari district, according to reports in the local media citing sources, and they sexually assaulted her there.

The victim girl went to the police after the horrifying incident and claimed that Waqas Mallah and his friends had gang-raped her.

All of the men listed as suspects are still at large, but a case has been filed against them. The victim girl bemoaned the police’s inaction in the meantime and even mentioned that the offenders have threatened her.

In Pakistan, rape and sexual assault are serious problems that affect both men and women.

In spite of the laws the Pakistani government has put in place to address sexual assault and protect the rights of survivors, sexual assault is still underreported in this South Asian country for a variety of reasons, including social stigma, fear of reprisals, and a lack of trust.