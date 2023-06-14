Increased electricity load shedding likely

Increase in load-shedding” due to the cyclone disrupting RLNG shipping to Pakistan. In a tweet, he said, “We are ensuring full fuel supplies to K-Electric to maintain routine [electricity] supply to Karachi citizens.” Separately, in an Islamabad press conference, he said all necessary arrangements were finalised to cope with the possible impact of cyclone Biparjoy in coastal areas of the country. The government was fully prepared to cope with the effects of the cyclone, he said. Dastgir said he was going to Karachi along with the Power Division secretary in the evening to personally monitor the entire situation.

He said three senior officials of the ministry were also deputed one each in Mirpur Khas, Karachi and Hyderabad to supervise operations. The minister said five power distribution companies (Discos), Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (Gepco), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco), were also activated to provide support to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) for restoration of electricity in case of power disruption.