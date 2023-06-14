Gas supply to industries stopped to avert damages

In line with the directions from the federal government, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited on Wednesday suspended gas supply to all industries including their units for power generation, fertiliser sector and CNG stations. In a statement, the SSGC stated that the decision has been taken in the backdrop of the possible striking of cyclone Biparjoy and considering the shortage of natural gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). “The gas supply has been suspended until further notice from 7:00am today (Wednesday) morning,” read the statement. The gas supply company said that it sent notices of the gas shutdown to all industrial and CNG associations through e-mail last night. “Adhering to the government’s directives in view of this cyclone, maximum gas will be given to the power sector to ensure power supply to the consumers,” it added. The SSGC further said that it was ensuring enough supply of both indigenous gas and RLNG to K-Electric to meet its operational requirements.