Sabir, Moeed booked, Adil Raja ‘arrested’ in London

YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja has reportedly been arrested in London for inciting hatred against state institutions, national media reported on Wednesday. According to reports, Raja was apprehended as he was conducting a provocative campaign against state institutions from the British capital. A case was also registered against the accused at Ramna police station in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They further said that Raja was arrested on charges of promoting extremism, spreading hatred, and disseminating anti-state propaganda through his vlogs.

The report of his arrest could not be independently verified, but according to media reports, his lawyer said that Raja could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.

Raja, who is known for his pro-PTI stance, had moved to London last year following reports that he had gone “missing” from Islamabad. “There is a lot to say but I will reveal it at the right time. After this if something happens to my mother or other loved ones, I will not care about anyone else,” he wrote on his Twitter handle after reaching London.

The ex-army major had also claimed in a YouTube video that several ‘actresses and models often stayed at ISI safe houses and were ‘used’ by former senior officials, according to the officials’ closed aids.’ Adil Raja further alleged that several politicians were also invited and several videos were purportedly recorded as well.

He went on to claim that the anonymous sources shared that four prominent actors were involved. While Adil didn’t fully name the actors he accused of, he took the initials of their names. “First one is MH, second is MK, third is AK (in another video, it sounds like KK) and fourth is SA. I don’t want to insinuate something and it is painful for me to share this information with you. God as my witness, you can see how torn I feel about this.”

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the federal capital against four individuals, including prominent journalists Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada, for sedition and terrorism. Citizen Majid Mahmood filed the case at Abpara police station in Islamabad, accusing Shakir, Pirzada, Mohiuddin and Syed Akbar Hussain of inciting attacks on military installations through video messages on May 9. According to the complainant, on May 9, a group of 15 to 20 people were inciting people for terrorism using the video messages of the suspects. He said that the protesters were taking instructions from Shakir, Pirzada, and others to spread terrorism. The complainant said that the suspects intended to carry out attacks on military installations and spread terrorism and propaganda within the country.