Man guns down two rivals in Faisalabad Kutchery

In Faisalabad courts, a man gunned down his rival who was in police custody and injured a police constable on Wednesday.

Reports said that the Madina Town police brought deceased Saddam Hussain to produce him in a court of Shabbir Hussain Mohal in connection with a murder case proceedings. After joining the court proceedings, the police was taking the accused back when his rival Ali Asghar turned up on the court premises and opened fire. Asghar killed Saddam died on the spot while policeman Ahmed sustained bullet injuries.

The police shifted the injured constable to the hospital while the accused Asghar Ali was arrested on the spot. The lawyers criticized the police officials due to the poor security arrangements at the district court’s. They said a number of times such incidents took place on the court premises in the past and officials kept claiming that security had been beefed up. But practically nothing is being done, the lawyers said.

They said when the courts are not safe for the litigants and lawyers than how police would protect the masses in other areas. They said number of crime incidents are increasing with every passing day but police officials are enjoying their perks and privileges with impunity. Firing in the court premises put a question mark on the security of the courts and requires strict action the negligent officials, they added.