Green Entertainment releases soundtrack ‘O Rabba Ho’ for ‘Jindo’

Green Entertainment has released “O Rabba Ho”, the original soundtrack (OST) from the much-awaited Humaima Malick show Jindo.

Composed by Schumaila Rehmat Hussain and Faraz Rizvi and sung by Schumaila Rehmat Hussain, the captivating tune and touch of cultural blends are guaranteed to thrill listeners of traditional music and fans of Jindo alike.

“O Rabba Ho” portrays the true side of hierarchical society through Ahad Siddiqui’s heartfelt lyrics. Each verse and the composition unfold with the accompaniment of societal expectations, dictating one’s worth based on birth right and social standing. The song has traditional and cultural tones which bring a rhythmic tune and connection with the lyrics.

Schumaila Rehmat Hussain, brings the lyrics of “O Raba Ho” to life with her passionate vocals, enhancing the emotional impact of the song. The masterful arrangement of the track by the talented Schumaila Rehmat Hussain and Faraz Rizvi creates an immersive and captivating musical experience, further enhancing the listeners’ connection with the OST. The “O Rabba Ho” producers, Anjum Shahzad and Waki Khan, along with executive producer Imran Raza, took no shortcuts in gradually enhancing the sound and visuals to the greatest standards.

‘Rabba Ho’ is a crucial component of the Jindo series, and we are happy to introduce it. Our listeners will be moved by the wonderfully unforgettable OST that the production’s superb skills have worked so hard to create. We have paid homage to traditional and folk music through this exquisite track. We are sure that “O Rabba Ho” will leave an imprint on our viewers, engulfing them in a realm of intense emotions, said COO Imran Raza.

With its great composition, traditional theme and heart-wrenching lyrics, O Rabba Ho, is composed to become an instant favourite music among all of us.