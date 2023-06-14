Mahnoor calls out unprofessional behaviour of artists

Pakistan’s eminent actor Mahnoor Baloch in a latest interview severely criticised the unprofessional attitude of new generation of actors that have adopted being late as a norm.

While being interviewed by a private TV channel Mahnoor Baloch revealed that there is a significant difference between past and contemporary times and the biggest change which she observed in three decades is that people have stopped valuing time now, and the artists have to wait for other actors for long while sitting on the set.

She said that there has been a clear decline of ethical values in the industry and that is why there is a lack of professionalism. She said if she even gets late on set for five minutes she gets stressed a lot, but now it has become common that one have to arrive on the set and wait, sometimes extending to hour-longs wait.

Mahnoor Baloch stated that the unethical behaviour is not only limited to women but also the men cause a lot of disturbances and be a source frustration for the co-actors. She further said that due to un-warranted delays it is difficult for the co-stars to remain motivated and naturally the energy level falls.