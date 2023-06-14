Momina Iqbal opens up on ‘challenges’ of life

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal opened up on the challenges she went through last year as she penned a gratitude note to those stuck by her side. The ‘Samjhota’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Tuesday, with a new reel, showing some of her low moments in the last few months, to acknowledge the people who stood by her in the tough time and extend gratitude towards them.

“I faced so many challenges this past year, but I was blessed to have some pretty amazing people who stood right by my side through it all. You know who you are. All I can say is Thankyou from the bottom of my heart. I am extremely grateful. Alhamdulliah,” she wrote with the video.

“I love you all… My whole.” Thousands of her followers watched the video and took to the comments section of the post to extend their support to Momina Iqbal with encouraging words.

It is pertinent to mention that Momina Iqbal is quite a social media darling with a massive fanbase across the platforms. She regularly treats her followers with sneak peeks of her ongoing projects and also posts entertaining re-enactment videos on the feed. She returned to social media earlier this month after a weeks-long unannounced hiatus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Samjhota’, as Mehreen – one of the two daughters-in-law of the protagonist.