Shell Petroleum to sell stake in Pakistan

On Wednesday, Shell Pakistan announced that its parent company, Shell, had informed it of the group’s intention to sell its ownership stake in the company.

The local operations, which are 77% owned by the immediate parent company, Shell Petroleum Company (SPCo), suffered losses in 2022 as a result of exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and past-due receivables.

“… the Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), in a meeting of its board held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by SPCo of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL,” SPL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is unclear how much of its stake SPCo is selling.

“This announcement does not impact SPL’s current business operations, which continue,” the notice said.

One more multi national company intends to exit from #Pakistan. #Shell Pakistan Limited was notified by parent that they intend to sell their Pakistan operations@pakstockexgltd pic.twitter.com/qyomF8ozel — Shahid Ali Habib (@ShahidAliHabib1) June 14, 2023

In a separate press release, SPL said that any sale would be “subject to a targeted sales process, the execution of binding documentation and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals”.

“Shell is seeing strong interest from international buyers,” the press release said.

In March, SPL had reported that its net loss for the year ending on Dec 31, 2022, remained Rs72.3 million versus a profit of Rs4.4 billion in 2021.

The drop in the bottom line was in contrast with the company’s sales, which rose 48.2pc year-on-year to Rs418.6bn in 2022.

A press statement said the company increased its footprint in the year under review and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Select outlets and 25 new car wash facilities with tyre care.

There was no final cash dividend, even though the interim cash dividend for the first nine months of 2022 was Rs3 a share.