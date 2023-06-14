YouTuber Adil Raja arrested in London

A retired Pakistani Army major named Adil Farooq Raja has been detained in the UK.

Scotland Yard has detained the controversial YouTuber from Luton. The investigators have called Raja in to be questioned about his alleged involvement in inciting violence on YouTube and other websites.

The former soldier’s channel on a video streaming service was recently banned for spreading false information.

Raja, a fervent supporter of deposed prime minister Imran Khan and a scathing opponent of Pakistan’s military establishment was arrested in Pakistan in connection with several cases involving inciting people to rebel against the government.

A war-wounded veteran with more than 19 years of varied experience continued to be in the spotlight because of his critical opinions. He has a sharp eye for current events and global politics. He appears in the media as a geopolitical and defence analyst due to his popularity as a blogger.

In a case involving criminal intimidation and breach of trust, a Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him.

Recent developments include the arrests of YouTuber and news anchor Wajahat Saeed Khan, Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, and others in the case filed under terrorism and sedition-related laws.

In an effort to spread chaos, Raja was well known for spreading propaganda against government agencies.