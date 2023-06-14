Fans commemorate Mehdi Hassan’s soulful singing on 11th death anniversary

Fans are celebrating the memories of Mehdi Hassan Khan known as “Shehanshah-e-ghazal,” who parted ways with his fans on this day 11 years ago.

Mehdi Hassan Khan reigned over the hearts of millions of admirers in Pakistan and India through his more than 25,000 songs and ghazals. He was honoured by the government with prestigious awards such as Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence), Pride of Performance, and Nigar Award, among numerous other accolades, in recognition of his artistic contributions.

Mehdi Hassan was born in a renowned musical family in the princely state of Rajasthan, India, on July 18, 1927. At the tender age of eight, in 1935, he stepped into the field of singing.

After the creation of Pakistan, the twenty-year-old Mehdi Hassan migrated to Pakistan with his family and began working as a labourer in Chicha Watni, Punjab. He started repairing bicycles and also worked as a mechanic for motorcycles and tractors.

Mehdi Hassan’s claim to fame was his ghazal “Gulon Mein Rang Bhare” sung in the 1962 in film “Firangi.”

The legendary singer Mehdi Hassan kicked the bucket after a prolonged illness on June 13, 2012.

Even after decades of his death his songs are equally famous today and his imprints are being followed in classical music. Eminent singers claim that his legacy is so dynamic it always suits the classical music of every generation.