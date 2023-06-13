‘I have no evidence against senior army officer,’ PTI chief informs investigators

The former prime minister and PTI chairman made accusations against a senior intelligence official and even used insulting language in his fiery speech.

Khan, who has been charged in over 100 cases since resigning as Prime Minister, admitted that there was insufficient evidence to charge the senior army officer. On Monday, the populist leader brought allegations against senior army personnel to a joint investigation team (JIT).

Investigators questioned the PTI chief in the Islamabad Police DIG office, where the FIR was read out and clips of the former premier making claims against army troops, including his assassination plot, were shown to him.

All of the videos’ content belonged to the outspoken politician. The former PM gave a negative response when asked if claims against army officers had any supporting evidence.

When investigators questioned him about whether senior army officers had directly threatened him, he likewise gave a negative answer.