Alizeh Shah used to be very pretty: Nazish Jahangir

Actor Nazish Jahangir says fellow actor Alizeh Shah used to be very pretty and cute before she underwent cosmetic procedures.

In a recent podcast outing with YouTuber Nadir Ali, Jahangir clarified that she never got under the knife to alter any of her facial features. “I love the way I look – jawline, nose, eyebrows – and never felt the need to change anything in my face,” said the ‘Berukhi’ actor crediting her beauty genes to her late mother, who she said was a pretty lady.

Jahangir mentioned that she does take good care of her skin though after having a rough patch and regularly takes treatments for her skin.

Speaking more about surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, the actor said that they don’t always work in favour and many celebrities look worse after the treatments than they used to with their natural beauty.

In the discussion, Ali exemplified young starlet Alizeh Shah and said that she used to appear cute and innocent earlier, but her face has lost that innocence after the recent transformation, to which, Jahangir recalled meeting the ‘Taqdeer’ actor on the set. “She used to be very pretty and this one time I met her on a shoot, she looked almost like a doll with those big eyes and clear skin,” she shared.

“Fame is not always easy to handle. It is hard to get, and harder to handle,” Jahangir concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nazish Jahangir was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.