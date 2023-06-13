Report reveals amounts paid to Salman Khan for ‘Bigg Boss’

‘Bigg Boss’ is the one of the most popular TV shows in India, although a lot of celebrities have hosted the show but since the fourth season superstar Salman Khan became appears to be permanent, entertaining viewers with his charismatic personality. Salman Khan’s earnings from Bigg Boss have always been a point of contention and the actor himself humorously commented on such matters. However, a recent report has revealed that Bigg Boss has become a major source of his income. According to the Indian media, from season four to six, the actor was paid a fee of 25M Indian rupees per episode. Moreover, from season seven, his fee doubled and started receiving 50M INR per episode and in season eight the amount increased to 55M INR per episode. In seasons nine and ten of Bigg Boss, the actor received a fee of 70 to 80 million rupees per episode, while in seasons eleven and twelve, the fee reached 110 million. Subsequently, in season thirteen, he was paid 150 million INR per episode, while in season 14, the fee was increased to 200 million per episode.