‘Aar Paar’ unleashes its captivating trailer

The highly anticipated trailer of the multiple-award-winning Pakistani film ‘Aar Paar’ has been released in cinemas on Monday, creating a buzz among film enthusiasts.

With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, the film is set to win the hearts of every progressive woman and leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced by Kalakar Entertainments and helmed by the talented director Saleem Daad, ‘Aar Paar’ offers a glimpse into a world where friendship knows no boundaries and courage defies gender norms.

The film’s trailer showcases its suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative, proving its potential to captivate both the elite and the masses.

Renowned writer Mashood Qadri, known for his internationally acclaimed film ‘Saawan’ that received numerous accolades and an Oscar nomination from Pakistan, has penned the story and screenplay of ‘Aar Paar.’ His expertise in blending masala entertainment with profound content shines through, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Supported by the exceptional cinematography of Saleem Daad, known for his work in blockbuster films like ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,’ ‘SherDil’ and ‘BaluMahi,’ ‘Aar Paar’ captures the essence of emotions on the silver screen.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Moammar Rana, Irum Akhtar, Ukasha Gul and Shamyl Khan, who bring the entangled lives of two families to life.

Director Saleem Daad expressed his excitement, stating, “Through ‘Aar Paar,’ we aim to take the audience on an exhilarating ride filled with unexpected twists and turns.” The film delves into the complexities of relationships and the choices we make in challenging circumstances, promising a gripping narrative and captivating performances.

‘Aar Paar’ is scheduled to release on Eidul Azha 2023. The trailer has already generated anticipation and curiosity among movie enthusiasts, leaving them eagerly awaiting the film’s release.