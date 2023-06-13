Novak Djokovic ascends to top of ATP rankings

LONDON: Serbian professional tennis star Novak Djokovic, after achieving a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, claimed his position at the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Spanish Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100. It was the 388th week as the world’s number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the ranking after his triumph in French Open. He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final. Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway’s beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fourteen-time French Open winner Nadal, however, paid the price for his absence through his long-term hip injury, dropping 121 places to 136th in the rankings.

ATP Rankings as of June 12

1: Novak Djokovic (SER)

2: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

3: Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

4: Casper Ruud (NOR)

5: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

6: Holger Rune (DEN)

7: Andrey Rublev (RUS)

8: Taylor Fritz (USA)

9: Jannik Sinner (ITA)

10: Karen Khachanov (RUS)

11: Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

12: Frances Tiafoe (USA)

13: Cameron Norrie (GBR)

14: Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

15: Borna Coric (CRO)

16: Tommy Paul (USA)

17: Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

18: Alex De Minaur (AUS)

19: Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

20: Francisco Cerundolo (BRA).