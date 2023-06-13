A melodic celebration of flute mastery at Alhamra

A lively Flute Festival took place at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Qaddafi Stadium, bringing music and art to life. Chairman Alhamra Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the festival. The event featured engaging activities, including Flute Exhibitions, informative Seminars and breath-taking performances. Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, said that the festival’s primary goal was to introduce the younger generation to the beautiful flute instrument and pay tribute to the country’s talented players. Sagar further expressed his heartfelt message, emphasising the importance of fostering a deep appreciation for this captivating musical instrument. Through this festival, Alhamra showed its dedication to valuing and preserving the artistry of its talented musicians, he added. Renowned artists such as Muhammad Ahsan, Ustad Hanif and Akmal Qadri shared their knowledge and insights during the seminars, where they praised the exceptional skills of the Flute Performers. Akmal Qadri, a distinguished flute player, provided a glimpse into the history and development of the flute, sharing its structure and remarkable journey. Muhammad Ahsan highlighted the promising future of the flute under the guidance of experienced teachers.