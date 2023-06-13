Another Rape

For years, we have grown accustomed to the ferocious patriarchy’s victim-blaming whenever any woman dares to step forward and lay rape allegations. A long list of embarrassing questions follows where they are asked all minute details about their wardrobe, whereabouts and circumstances that could possibly lead to this heart-wrenching crime.

But since they are forced to go through the daunting routine not for the sake of pursuing justice but to evade a look down their own collars, it is the victim who is handed the blame for wearing revealing clothes. venturing late at night and, in essence, leading a promiscuous lifestyle.

Now, how could a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl shoulder the backbreaking burden of preventing her rape when she was alone in the house and it was her neighbours who had decided to let their inner demons run amok? While the accused are said to have been arrested, it does not take much to guess their trip behind bars would be unbelievably short.

Either societal pressure on the family members or shoddy investigation would do the trick and these men would be released into the open; ready to cherrypick their next target. Amid an unprecedented rise in rape incidents across the province, seven of which were reported in just one city over a short span of 48 hours, the government has not yet shown any signs of action. A year after the then Home Minister had proclaimed a rape emergency in the wake of horrifying statistics (five rape cases being reported every day), all talk of special measures has died down as the state reduces itself to a silent spectator.

There’s no denying the role of a vigilant administration that devotes maximum resources to law enforcement agencies so that any and all cases can be effectively and quickly registered, processed, investigated and prosecuted. However, just as necessary is the need to dismantle the pervasive rape culture that is still hell-bent on normalising sexual violence and explaining it as a routine matter. No child, woman or man deserves to be raped no matter what they wear, or where they stand at whatsoever hour. *