Fazl questions govt’s ‘inaction’ against Imran

The head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Monday criticised the unity government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not taking action against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported.

“Why there is no action being taken against the PTI chairman and his party regarding mega scandals? We are questioning the government. If action can be taken against a person who had been prime minister of the country three times, then why not against the PTI chairman,” he questioned while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Fazl said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had mercilessly crushed the national economy. He stated that the country is currently facing an economic crisis. He said that a balanced budget has been presented despite the difficulties and JUI-F will continue its efforts to provide relief to the people. “The incidents of attacks on May 9 were strongly condemned. Such inflammatory incidents should be avoided, and strong actions should be taken against those involved. Our national politics has a long history of affiliations.

We have closely witnessed the ups and downs in politics. The establishment of Pakistan had the fundamental objective of implementing Islam and a just system,” he added. The head of the JUI-F stated further, “Our identity has been compromised, and Pakistan has been introduced as a secular country.