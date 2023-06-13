Ufone 4G connects pilgrims by its best Hajj Roaming Offer

Pakistani Telecom Company, Ufone 4G has introduced an unbeatable and best value Data Roaming Offer for its prepaid customers, embarking on the Holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. This exclusive bundle will provide its users with unlimited access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home. This rewarding bundle comes with a generous allocation of 7000 MBs of data for just PKR 4000 and exclusively unrestricted access to WhatsApp calls and messages from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The offer once subscribed is valid for 40 days, which adequately covers the entire period of Hajj.

While Ufone 4G has data roaming services in place for Saudi Arabia around the year, this exclusive offer aims to bring additional ease and enablement to Ufone 4G users by helping them fulfil their necessary communication needs in a convenient manner. The Hajj Data Roaming offer is reflective of Ufone 4G’s steadfast commitment to providing the best value for money to its users. The price of this bundle is lowest in industry while the data bucket is enormous to cater the data requirements of customers during the extended validity period of 40 days.

The offer also mirrors Ufone 4G’s sustained commitment to prioritizing customer-centricity, as it invests and innovates to touch upon multiple socio-cultural aspects of their lives. The company’s ability to cross national boundaries to ensure that its clients are always in touch with their loved ones is a testament to how the users are at the centre of everything Ufone 4G ever imagines and creates.