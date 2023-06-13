Beijing hosts sport event to boost Sino-Pak tourism ties

Pakistan and China enjoy a long-standing friendly relationship, with a focus on enhancing people-to-people connections and promoting cultural and tourism cooperation between the two nations. In celebration of the Pakistan-China Year of Tourism, a Chinese company named Dong Fang Yi organized a one-day sports event, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. The event, titled “Beijing Big Hitters – Cricket Tournament,” took place at the Cricket field of Dulwich College Beijing. The tournament featured eight participating teams, including teams from the Embassy of Pakistan, Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB), Batie United, Khyber Stallions, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Warriors, Gwadar – Song of the Sea Wind, and Sri Lanka Lions.

The Cricket tournament was followed by an award ceremony, where Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, was invited as the special guest of the event. In his address at the prize distribution ceremony, the ambassador expressed his appreciation for the interest shown by Chinese companies in organizing the event. He emphasized that cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world and such activities not only enhance people-to-people contacts but also contribute to the promotion of cricket in China.

The ambassador also highlighted the recently launched website by the Embassy of Pakistan. President from the Chinese company, Dong Fang Yi, tcongratulated the Gilgit Baltistan team for winning the tournament. He spoke about the connection between tourism and cricket, stating that tourism connects people just as the game of cricket does in South Asia. He emphasized that organizing the Pakistan-China Year of Tourism Exchanges in 2023 would significantly improve people-to-people contacts and promote tourism cooperation between China and Pakistan.