Pakistan to evacuate coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

A powerful cyclone known as BIparjoy is still moving toward Pakistan, and the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders near Sindh’s coastal areas, including Badin and Thatta.

The powerful cyclone is expected to hit the coastal area between Karachi and Balochistan, with winds gusting up to 120-200km/h, similar to a hurricane. As of June 12, the cyclone was about 600 kilometres south of Pakistan’s largest city.

PMD has classified Biperjoy as a strong storm, with no signs of weakening. According to the Met Office, the areas most at risk are Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin.

The cyclone is expected to keep port city hot, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Due to high tides, several roads leading to Seaview were closed to all traffic, and the government warned citizens to avoid unnecessary movement near the coast.

Meanwhile, all state-run medical facilities are on high alert, and Section 144 prohibits people from going to sea.