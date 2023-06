Sundal Khattak, a social media sensation and TikToker has been arrested in the Hareem Shah video leaks case.

According to media reports, Federal Investigators detained Khattak after the court denied her bail in the case on Monday.

Hareem Shah had previously approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, two of her former roommates, allegedly leaked her private videos.