KP announces summer vacations for schools

Summer vacations have been announced by the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for all government and private schools in the summer zone region.

After torrential rains wreaked havoc in the country’s northwestern region, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department announced a new schedule for summer vacations in schools.

From June 12 to August 31, all state-run and private educational institutions in the summer zone (plain areas) will be closed. The first day of school will be September 1. The SED has ordered that all schools follow the revised vacation schedule.

The death toll from the heavy rain and windstorm has risen to 27, prompting authorities to issue a new summer vacation schedule. Heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms hit parts of the districts, injuring nearly 150 people.