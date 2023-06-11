Death toll of rain-related incidents rises to 31

Severe weather conditions struck the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Saturday evening resulting in a devastating toll on human lives and infrastructure.

As heavy downpours, strong winds, and thunderstorms battered the region, the death toll in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 27 on Sunday, and four lost their lives in Punjab, while over 200 others sustained injuries. In a fresh report, the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the 27 victims included 18 men, one woman and eight children.

The report showed that 15 of the deaths occurred in Bannu, five took place in both Lakki Marwat and Karak while two occurred in Dera Ismail Khan.

The PDMA said that a total of 147 people had been injured in rain-related incidents, including 125 men, 17 women and four children. At least 125 cattle had also perished. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths and blamed the erratic weather patterns on climate change. “Undoubtedly, these are the adverse effects of climate change, due to which some places are experiencing extraordinary hailstorms, avalanches, and untimely rains,” he tweeted. The premier went on to say that such incidents were not only causing loss of life and property but were also affecting agricultural activities and ultimately the economy. “Pakistan is one of the countries that are most affected by climate change. The entire world is currently under the grip of the harmful effects of climate change. We all need to take serious and concrete steps to combat this for future generations,” PM Shehbaz added. Climate Minister Sherry Rehman also expressed grief over the lives lost in rain-related incidents in both KP and Punjab. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. She lauded the prompt response of the Pakistan Army, the disaster management authorities and other departments. She said that the gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Punjab and KP were a cause for concern, adding that they had affected people’s lives, livestock and infrastructure. “We have directed all the provincial governments and related institutions to be alert and prepared for further incidents,” she said. She lamented that Pakistan was not responsible for climate change yet was “ground zero” for the phenomenon. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of the country, especially KP. In a statement, he directed the authorities concerned to submit a report regarding relief activities within 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier also expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost due to rain-related incidents in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali directed the chief secretary to expedite relief efforts in the rains and storms hit areas of Bannu and Laki Marwat districts.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in these districts, Governor KP highly praised Pakistan Army for immediately starting relief operations in the affected areas. He appealed to the local people to participate in the relief operations and extend support to the affected people. The governor said he equally shared the grief and sorrow with the victims families in this hour of difficulty and prayed for eternal peace of all the victims and early recovery of the injured.