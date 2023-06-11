Elahi’s health deteriorates in prison

Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s health has been deteriorating in prison, a private news channel reported on Sunday. Elahi was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for medical tests and doctors’ examination after complaining of chest pains. The reports of his electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiogram are awaited. According to reports, he has been shifted back to prison. The former chief minister was sent to prison on June 4 for 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate in Lahore after his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case pertaining to bribery and illegal recruitments. The court had denied ACE’s request for physical remand. This was his third arrest in two days on Saturday after two separate courts dismissed charges against him. Elahi is among the remaining members of the PTI leadership yet standing with the party. Most senior party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Rehman, Usman Buzdar, Maleeka Bokhari have called it quits, with some announcing a break from politics altogether.