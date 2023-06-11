No Prominent Incentives for Exports

The budget amounted to Rs. 14.5 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24 has been announced. It was anticipated that in this budget the government would implement measures to boost investor’s confidence and foster a favorable business environment within the country. Unfortunately, the absence of substantial incentives for the industry, and no focus on productivity and investment raises concerns. The economic growth target is fixed at 3.5 per cent for the fiscal year 2023-24 and Inflation is forecasted to average 21 per cent. It is essential to consider factors such as the magnitude of tax rates and how consumers and producers respond to price changes to gauge the impact on the economy.

The attainment of Pakistan’s prosperity mainly centres on export growth and the provision of high-value-added products. In the current budget the exemption of duties on software and hardware imports, coupled with the emphasis on the IT sector, holds the potential to yield positive outcomes for the economy by stimulating exports and fostering the growth of the IT industry. Nonetheless, it is imperative for the government to carefully assess the impact of these policies and ensure their alignment with the country’s growth objectives. The focus on the IT sector, with tax-free imports of software and hardware for IT companies, is a positive step. Allowing them to import software and hardware equal to 1% of their exports without taxes (ceiling $50,000) encourages IT services exports in the long run. While the importance of the IT industry has been recognized, additional steps were anticipated to further stimulate business growth. Similarly, freelancers exporting $2000 per month will be exempt from sales tax returns, and a concessional tax rate of 0.25% is imposed to boost services exports. Freelancers also have access to refunds on exports up to $24,000 annually and are exempt from sales tax registration. These measures aim to encourage the freelancing market. However, there is a lack of overall incentives for employment generation, which is crucial for all other sectors.

Other than this no prominent incentive has been announced for exports and nothing is suggested to boost investors’ confidence in the economy. However, the exemption of customs duty on the import of raw materials for batteries, solar panels, and inverters is encouraging. The government has learned from past experiences that banning imports affected the country’s exports as a decline of 11.7 per cent is shown in Jul-April FY 2023 (Pakistan Economic Survey, 2022-23). Ensuring uninterrupted availability of raw materials is crucial for maintaining the momentum of exports as It can stimulate domestic manufacturing and support the growth of the renewable energy sector. However, the exemption of customs duty represents a current potential loss of revenue for the government, and careful monitoring is necessary to assess the balance between revenue considerations and long-term economic benefits. Proper research and development are necessary at this stage which was not in focus in the current budget.

The measures addressed in the budget have some long-run implications for Pakistan’s economy may include the:

. Increased focus on the IT industry and freelancing can lead to the development of a robust tech sector, contributing to economic diversification and reducing dependence on traditional industries.

. The growth of IT services exports can generate foreign exchange earnings, improving the country’s balance of payments and strengthening its financial position.

. The expansion of the freelancing market can provide employment opportunities and attract skilled individuals, fostering innovation and knowledge-based activities.

. The exemption of import duties on raw materials for batteries, solar panels, and inverters can incentivize domestic manufacturing and promote the growth of the renewable energy sector.

. The availability of uninterrupted raw materials can contribute to increased exports in these industries, boosting foreign exchange earnings and supporting economic growth.

. The development of the renewable energy sector can also contribute to environmental sustainability, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating the impact of climate change.

It’s important to note that the long-run implications will also depend on complementary policies, effective implementation, and the ability of the government to address any probable challenges or unintended consequences. Additionally, considering a holistic approach to economic development, including manufacturing, exports and other factors like research and development job creation, investment climate, positive business climate and restoring investors’ confidence should remain crucial for the government in any next mini-budget.

The writer is a Senior Research Economist(Pakistan Institute of Development Economics)and can be reached at uzma@pide.org.pk