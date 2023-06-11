Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name revealed

Rihanna took more than fourfiveseconds to share her baby boy’s name. But now, nearly a year after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a birth certificate-obtained by Daily Mail-revealed that the couple named their son RZA Athelston Mayers. The singer-who is currently pregnant with her second baby-and Rocky welcomed their son on May 13, 2022. Nine months later, the parents and their newborn appeared on the cover of British Vogue, with Rihanna telling the publication at the time, “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.” “We’re best friends with a baby,” she explained of her dynamic with Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” And as much as she’s admittedly obsessed with her son, the Fenty Beauty mogul noted at the time that he’s more of a daddy’s boy. “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together,” she quipped. “I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?'” Calling the father-son connection “undeniable,” she added, “The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”