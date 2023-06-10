Azam tops in PGF Qualifying Golf School

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Qualifying School came to a flourishing conclusion after four days of combative golf bringing distinction and an element of privilege for 55 golf professionals who earned the PGF Playing Pro Card Qualifier. And all this happened at the Margalla Greens Golf Course and Rawalpindi Golf Course on the first two days (June 6 and 7) and thereafter the third and final fourth round (June 8 and 9). Top 55 came out as the illustrious ones and stood adequately rewarded for their golf playing capabilities and hard work. Regarding the flow of competitive play, Muhammad Azam of Quetta maintained his unvanquished top position and his score for the championship was admirable and exalted. A gross 68 in the first round followed by 71, 70 and final round 70 gave him a four-round aggregate of 279, six under par and the honor of attaining top position. He will be a force to reckon with during the Open Golf Championships in the year 2023 -24. The runner-up was Rehan Haider Abbasi of Islamabad and he also put up a commendable performance. He had scores of 70,73,70 and 67 and a total score of 280, five under par. M Safdar (Gujranwala) was third.