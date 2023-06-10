‘Bloody Daddy’ streams on Jio Cinema

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film, “Bloody Daddy,” has arrived on Jio Cinema, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline. Co-written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie draws inspiration from the French film “Sleepless Night”

“Bloody Daddy” revolves around the world of drug mafias and explores the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship. Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of an irresponsible father who transforms into a bloody and relentless force when it comes to protecting his son. The film is now available for streaming on JioCinema and features a talented ensemble cast, including Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The plot follows Sumair as he confronts the white-collar drug lords of Gurugram, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, vindictive narcs, and both corrupt and honest police officers, all within the span of one eventful night. Against the backdrop of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a perilous new normal and stops at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

The film has garnered widespread praise from viewers, who have taken to social media to express their admiration. While some viewers had minor complaints, the overall sentiment revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s impressive performance. Rajeev Khandelwal also received accolades for his outstanding acting skills. One user on social media commended Shahid’s action-packed performance, stating, “Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing, and the fact that it was Shahid’s first action movie, he nailed it as a first-timer. Now cast him in a big-budgeted movie for theaters.”

Another user expressed their enjoyment of the film, stating, “I wish it was more BLOODY than DADDY. But something unique and enjoyable. Damn you, #ShahidKapoor #BloodyDaddy.” The talent of Rajeev Khandelwal also received recognition, with a user commenting, “The way he surprises every time with his performance was amazing.”

Shahid Kapoor, thrilled with his venture into the action genre, shared his excitement in a statement. He expressed his enduring fascination with action thrillers, stating, “Action thrillers have always been a genre that excites me. I can never get bored of them. The intense action sequences, suspenseful plotlines and the thrill of pushing physical boundaries appeal to my adventurous side.” With its engaging storyline, dynamic performances and thrilling action sequences, “Bloody Daddy” promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout the film.