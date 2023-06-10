Which Pakistani drama is Mahira’s favourite?

Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity worldwide, known for their exceptional quality and high expectations.

Over the years, numerous remarkable dramas have emerged, giving rise to many stars. Mahira Khan, a renowned figure in both films and dramas, rose to fame with the mega-hit drama ‘Humsafar.’ She has garnered millions of fans globally and consistently expresses her affection for television screens.

During an interview, Mahira discussed her fondness for old dramas. She mentioned being a fan of several excellent dramas, including ‘Dhoop Kinaray,’ ‘Ankahi,’ and ‘Dastaan.’ However, she revealed that one drama holds a special place in her heart despite not being too old-it is a true classic.

Mahira expressed her love for the drama ‘Daam,’ praising its exceptional writing that surpasses expectations. She wholeheartedly recommended it to everyone and also expressed her admiration for the writings of Umera Ahmed. According to her, ‘Daam’ is one of her favourite dramas that should be watched by all.

Furthermore, Mahira emphasized the need for new writers, directors and technicians in the industry to bring fresh and innovative content to the screen.