Rs 4,150m allocated for new Railway Division Projects in PSDP

In a significant development, the government has allocated an impressive amount of Rs. 4,150 million for new projects of the Railway Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the official PSDP document, the allocation has been distributed across several crucial projects. Notably, Rs. 400 million has been allocated for the replacement of Track Machines, which will help modernize and enhance the efficiency of the railway infrastructure. Additionally, Rs. 200 million has been earmarked for the upgradation of Pakistan Railways’ existing Main Line (ML-1) and the establishment of a Dryport near Havelian in Phase-1 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

To improve the braking system, Rs. 400 million has been allocated for the conversion of 328 MBFRS (Mixed Broad Gauge Freight Rolling Stock) units from the Vacuum Brake system to the Air Brake system. This upgrade will enhance the safety and performance of these rolling stock units, contributing to a more reliable and efficient freight transportation network. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs. 150 million for the construction of the left guide bund of Shershah Railway Bridge No.1 on the Shershah-Kundian route in the Multan Division. This investment aims to reinforce the structural integrity of the bridge, ensuring its long-term safety and functionality.

In a significant focus on track safety, the government has allocated Rs. 1,000 million each for immediate track safety works on the Tando Adam-Rohri section and the Rohri-Khanpur section in the Sukkur Division. These investments will address critical safety concerns, such as track maintenance and repairs, to ensure secure and reliable train operations in these regions. Additionally, Rs. 200 million has been allocated to improve safety through the implementation of an advanced communication system, further enhancing the overall safety standards within the railway network. In line with efforts to streamline operations and improve logistics, Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the establishment of the Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at the Loadout Station in Karachi. This project aims to enhance the efficiency of freight handling and facilitate smooth cargo operations.

Lastly, Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and overhauling of under-process track maintenance machines and cranes. This allocation underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining and optimizing the performance of these critical track maintenance assets. The substantial allocation of funds for these new railway projects showcases the government’s commitment to the development and modernization of the railway sector. These investments are expected to boost efficiency, safety, and connectivity while fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable transportation in the country.

Govt allocates Rs. 80,111.463 mln for hydel projects: The federal government has allocated Rs. 80,111.463 million for 13 ongoing and one new hydel power projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, out of the total allocation, the local component stood at Rs. 71,059 million and Rs. 9,052 million foreign aid component.

A sum of Rs. 58,597 million has been allocated for Dasu Hydropower Project (HPP), Rs. 4,449.453 for Tarbela 5th Extension HPP, Rs. 4,828 million for Neelum Jhelum HPP, Rs. 4,210 million for refurbishment and upgradation of generation units of Mangla Power station, Rs. 2,586 million for Wasak Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs. 2,226 million for Golen Gol HPP, Rs. 1045 million for Keyal Khwar HHP, Rs. 590 million for Tarbela 4th Exensjon HPP and Rs. 50 million for the generation feasibility of Diamer Basha Dam in the PSDP for FY 2023-24. Rs 1900 mln earmarked in PSDP for IPC Division’s sport schemes: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 1900 million for the ongoing and new sports schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the PSDP document, Rs 1700 million have been earmarked for ongoing schemes of the IPC division while Rs 200 million for the new schemes. Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 611.792 million have been allocated for rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC), Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games, Rs 250 million for replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities including, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Swat while Rs 120 million for establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at PSC. Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 103.547 million for the construction/rehabilitation/revamping of roads, footpaths, main gates, security systems and landscaping at PSC, Rs 100 million for hiring of foreign coaches for the training of national athletes for participation in the mega events and purchase of sports equipment and Rs 98 million for laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and floodlights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

Meanwhile, Rs 50 million each were embarked for the organization of national training camps for preparation/participation in international sports mega-events at Pakistan Sports Complex; rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Center at Karachi; construction of swimming pool at PSB Coaching Center at Karachi and provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games including warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multi-purpose halls, fencing wall, 5-A Side Hockey ground, futsal grounds at PSC. Under new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 150 million for the holding of National Games; Rs 30 million for construction of 250 mini sport complexes and Rs 20 million for revamping and provision of sports facilities at Kashmore.