Govt allocates Rs167.9b for Provinces & Special Areas

The Federal government has proposed to allocate Rs167.9 billion to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24 for the ongoing and new development schemes in all provinces and special areas of Pakistan.

According to the budgetary document for development in 2023-24 released on Friday, the government has introduced twenty new development schemes in all provinces with a special focus on Sindh and Baluchistan provinces which were devastated during floods in 2023. Out of twenty new development schemes, the government has proposed eight new schemes in Sindh province and seven new development schemes in the province of Baluchistan.

For the province of Punjab, the government has allocated a total of Rs9,113 million out of which Rs1,023 million is for two new projects and Rs8,090 million for sixteen ongoing projects. For the province of Sindh, the government has allocated a total of Rs 21.1 billion out of which Rs2.6 billion for three ongoing schemes whereas Rs18.5 billion for eight new development schemes.

For the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has allocated a total of Rs3,684.521 million out of which Rs 500 million for one new scheme and 3,184.521 million for eight ongoing development schemes in the province. For the province of Baluchistan, the government has allocated a total of Rs16,102 million out of which Rs1,562 million for seven new development schemes and Rs14,539 million for 25 ongoing development schemes in the province.

For the merged districts of KPK, the federal government has allocated Rs57,000 million for two different development schemes. For Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs32,450 million out of which Rs100 million for one new scheme and Rs32,350 million for nine ongoing development schemes.

For Gilgit Baltistan, the federal government has allocated a total of Rs28,450 million out of which 500 million for one new development scheme and Rs27,950 million for eighteen ongoing development schemes in the area. Rs.2,000 mln allocated for Information Division’s development schemes under PSDP: The government has allocated around Rs. 2000 million for the Information and Broadcasting Division, in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2023-2024, for its five ongoing and two new projects.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has specified Rs. 1545.350 million for nine ongoing Information Ministry schemes, whereas Rs. 454 million have been allocated for two new schemes.

Rs 448.530 million has been set aside for the Central Monitoring Unit of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, while Rs 379. 412 million have been earmarked for National Information Media Archive Repository (Islamabad/Lahore) at Cyber Wing.

Moreover, Rs 209.069 have been apportioned for the rehabilitation of medium wave services from Kahirpur station of Radio Pakistan, whereas Rs. 200 million has been set aside for the establishment of the National Film Production Institute at PTV Academy in Islamabad.

Among the new projects, Rs. 400 million have been allocated for the upgradation of HPT Rawat, transmitting station by installing a 1000 KW DRM-enabled medium wave transmitter.