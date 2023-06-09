Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ can impact Pakistan, India coastlines: PDM

The “Biparjoy” cyclone could have an effect on the coastlines of Pakistan and India, according to a statement from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The PMD reports that the Biparjoy cyclone, which is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), has maintained its strength and slightly changed its course over the past 12 hours as it moved gradually in a north-northeasterly direction.

About 1,120 kilometres south of Karachi, it is located close to Latitude 14.8°N and Longitude 66.5°E.

The PMD stated that the cyclone’s centre is characterised by maximum sustained surface winds of 130 to 150 km/h, with gusts as high as 160 km/h.

In light of this unpredictability, the PMD anticipates that the cyclone will continue to move north-northeast over the next two days.

The system is being actively watched over by the cyclone warning centre for the PMD in Karachi.

The potential for the cyclone to intensify further is still supported by favourable environmental factors, such as a sea surface temperature of 30–32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence.

Because of a shift in upper-level steering winds, global models are divided on the cyclone’s projected path. Some models predict the cyclone will hit the western coasts of Oman and Pakistan, while others predict it will hit the Sindh coast of Pakistan and the Indian state of Gujarat.

The cyclone’s predicted effects include rough seas and high tides along the coast, as well as adverse conditions in the Arabian Sea. As a result, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into open water beginning Monday, June 12, until the system has passed.

Rain, thunderstorms, heavy precipitation, and strong winds are forecast for the Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 at night until June 14 at dawn. With maximum wave heights of 25–28 feet, sea conditions in the vicinity of the cyclone centre are currently extremely high/phenomenal.