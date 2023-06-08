Arshad Sharif’s mother moves SC to probe Imran, Vawda, Murad

The mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif filed a miscellaneous petition moved the Supreme Court to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other confidant of former prime minister in her son murder probe. The miscellaneous petition urged the SC to include Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed, Salman Iqbal and Imran Riaz Khan in the probe of her son Arshad Sharif murder. A five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of the SC will hear on June 13.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of External Affairs and Special JIT. The SC had adjourned the previous hearing seeking a progress report on the case. In a separate application dated June 6, her counsel Advocate Raja Abdul Ghafoor also requested the Supreme Court that a copy of the fact-finding report be provided to him or that his fellow counsel, Advocate Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, be provided access to peruse it with permission to take notes.

The said application noted that the same request was made during the last hearing but no order to this effect was passed due to the attorney-general’s “unwillingness”. It emphasised, “Any material furnished before this august court cannot be kept secret if some negligent act has been performed by the investigation agency. “That non-supply of these reports is like putting [salt] on the wound of applicant,” it added.