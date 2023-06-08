Rs 50 commemorative postal stamp issued

The Pakistan Post on Thursday issued a Rs 50 stamp to commemorate the completion of field operations of the country’s first-ever digital Population and Housing Census.

The postage stamp was unveiled by Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar in a ceremony held here at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This postage stamp can be purchased from all the main post offices across the country. Naeem Uz Zafar expressed its sincere gratitude to all the stakeholders, including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), local government, enumerators, and the general public, for their unwavering support and participation throughout this monumental endeavor.

“The implementation of the first-ever Digital Census in Pakistan marked a significant milestone in the country’s history and set the stage for future advancements in data collection and analysis”, he added. Chairman Pakistan Post Hafiz Shakil commended the collaborative efforts of the post office and PBS in introducing the commemorative postage stamps, which serve as a symbol of pride and recognition for the remarkable achievement of transitioning to a digital census.

“It stands as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of all the individuals involved in ensuring the success of this groundbreaking initiative”, he added. He also appraised the efforts of PBS as it is the premier statistical organization of the country responsible for providing reliable and timely statistical data to support evidence-based decision-making at various levels.

During the ceremony, a documentary was also screened that showcased the various activities and efforts undertaken during the census. It highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in conducting the 7th Population and Housing Census through advanced digital methodologies. It emphasized the efficiency, accuracy, and inclusivity attained through the utilization of cutting-edge technology, demonstrating the positive impact it has had on data collection and analysis. Pakistan Post Office arranged a purchased stall for the audience for walk-in purchase of postage Stamp issued to recognize the efforts of all stakeholders for the 7th Census. These postage stamps allowed individuals to collect and use them for various purposes, such as sending letters or parcels purposes.

This not only helps promote the census but also serves as a memento for people to remember and appreciate the significance of the first-ever Digital Census in Pakistan’s development and planning. Chief Statistician presented the postage stamp album to the distinguished guests, symbolizing the importance and significance of the Commemorative Postage Stamps for the 7th Population and Housing Census. After successful completion of this exercise, Pakistan has become the first country in South Asia to conduct a Digital Census of its kind.

The collection of data through tablets, central monitoring and management system, and geo tagging of all structures has increased the transparency and credibility of census results. The ceremony was attended by representatives from Pakistan Post, NADRA, NTC, SUPARCO and senior officers of PBS.