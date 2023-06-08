Govt completes first phase of single national curriculum

In order to bring uniformity in curricula in particular and education in general, Single National Curriculum (SNC) now modified as National Curriculum of Pakistan is being developed through the project titled “Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat” under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the first phase for SNC for Grade Pre I-V has been developed and textbooks have also been prepared. Moreover, the work on Teacher Training Modules (TTMs) and Assessment Framework is also developed. NCC serves as a professional, advisory and consultative national body to steer and guide the development of curriculum in close collaboration with all the federating units.

From 2016 onwards, NCC has developed the Minimum Standards of Quality Education, National Curriculum Framework, Values Education Supplement for Curriculum, Curriculum for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2017-18 from Grade Pre I-VIII and Textbooks for ICT from Grade Pre I-V.

At present the development of SNC / NCP for the country is in progress. The first phase for SNC for Grade Pre I-V has been developed and textbooks have also been prepared. Moreover, the work on Teacher Training Modules (TTMs) and Assessment Framework is also developed.