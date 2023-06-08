The story of ‘Baby Baji’ is a bit hard to comprehend

Are we thinking mutually in understanding that the Baby Baji story is a typical story showing a big family that consists of conservative mind sets who aim to fly high in life indulged in real life problems?

The drama serial baby Baji consists of a talented casts including a veteran actress, Samina Ahmed, Javeria Saud, Saud Qasmi, Fazal Hussain, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Ahmed, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif, Junaid Jamshed and Syeda Tauba Anwar.

The lead cast consists of Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Tuba Anwar. In addition to that, the drama is perked up by the noteworthy supporting cast that brings important and genuine characters to life on screen. The outstanding performances are played by Saud Qasmi, Javeria, Saud, Aina Asif and Sunita Marshall. All the characters together show a blend of a fascinating story adding depth and nuance to it. The veteran actress, Samina Ahmed is playing the role of Baby Aapa, which is an interesting role. Her ideas are to keep her family connected under one roof by all means after her husband’s illness. Whereas, the conflicts, different opinions also the daughter in laws from certain different backgrounds would bring a twist to the plot soon. However, we are just going with the flow to see if the turns in the story would make this Drama different from others. Our audience’s poll would better tell us about their feelings after watching Baby Baji till its last episode yet, we also believe that it’s too early to come to the conclusion about what the story is. Let’s see if our predictions get aligned with the storyline of Baby Baji or odds are in our favor, later on. Somehow, we do hope that the mastermind behind this drama, the Director, Tehseen Khan and the Writer, Mansoor Ahmed Khan have brought this play under the banner of iDream Entertainment which already carries a good soft image in Pakistan’s Drama Industry. Therefore, there’s no denial in saying that Baby Baji’s initial hype could soar up with the same level in the end as well.