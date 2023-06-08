Afzal Khan and Sahiba give marriage advice, open up about personal lives

Renowned Pakistani showbiz couple, Rambo and Sahiba Afzal, recently appeared on Express TV’s The Talk Talk Show, where they candidly spoke about various aspects of their personal and professional lives.

From offering advice for a successful marriage to discussing the evolving entertainment industry, the couple shared their insights with host Hassan Choudary.

During the interview, Rambo emphasised the importance of maintaining privacy within a marriage, stating that any conflicts between couples should be kept secret from family members. “If there is a fight between the couple, neither the man’s family nor the woman’s family should come to know.”

The host added that social media should also not come to know, to which Rambo agreed. “Your fight is between you two. It shouldn’t even reach your friends. There are some good friends who will try to make peace. But in today’s society, everyone is so negative. They try to break people up. They start instigating. It is very dangerous.”

The star further added, “Even with families, there is always that one person who will have something to say. There are very few mothers, sisters, and daughters left who will say, ‘No, what your partner has said is right. He will do right by you. Stay there, keep quiet, and listen to him.’ Nowadays, they try to fan the flames. As long as it’s not extending to your family, if not in an hour or two, within one day, you will be able to reconcile.”

When Sahiba was asked the same, she seemed to let out a tired sigh. She added, “I’d agree with him. Additionally, women must not get impressed by other women, pertaining to their belongings. If you’re impressed by someone’s habits, you can adopt those to change yourself. That is vital – being impressed by habits. Do not get impressed by material things, thinking that woman has that bag, attire, car, or home. The husbands feel pressurised then because the wives bother them.”

Prompted by Rambo to talk about what she always mentions, Sahiba added, “Women must respect the husband’s family.” When Hassan stated that it’s a two-way street, Rambo added, “That he must, he’ll do it out of obligation.” Sahiba also spoke about the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law conundrum. She added, “People always place blame on mothers-in-law. Sometimes, daughters-in-law can wreak havoc too. They must treat their mothers-in-law as they would their own mothers.”

The conversation also touched upon the couple’s names and how they refer to each other. Rambo revealed that his screen name originated from the iconic character John Rambo, and it has stuck with him ever since. Such was the mark that the character left on audiences, that the actor’s next director suggested that he change that to his screen name. It has stuck since then. Sahiba also spoke about her changing her name. “Madiha Shah was already a superstar,” interjected Rambo when Sahiba said that there was already a star by her original name in the industry. When asked about how she refers to Rambo as Rambo Sahab in public or in vlogs, Sahiba noted, “I don’t usually refer to him as Rambo Sahib. Usually, I say ‘sunein’ (listen).” Rambo added that for all other purposes, he is Rambo Sahib.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Sahiba expressed her thoughts on the prevalence of actors across different mediums, such as television hosts also being involved in acting and Ramazan transmissions. “Film actors were just film actors,” she asserted. “They weren’t on television. Now, the host is also an actor, they’re doing Ramadan transmissions. The same kinds of actors are everywhere. They’re doing everything.”

Rambo added to the discussion, stating that the reason for the diminished stardom of film actors from the past is the difference in approach. He explained that in earlier times, actors would typically transition from one drama to a successful film, while in contemporary times, actors are expected to be versatile and excel in various domains. Referring to himself and his contemporaries, Rambo recalled, “All of us had done one drama. We were then taken into films and our first films worked. In old Lollywood, if the first film didn’t work, they were never hired again.”

Rambo also praised the film The Legend of Maula Jatt, highlighting its success and attributing it to its grandiose and larger-than-life elements. He emphasised the significance of capturing the essence of the big screen through hyperbolic actions and visuals. Moreover, he praised Iqra Aziz for her acting skills and lauded Saba Qamar for being an “all-rounder”.