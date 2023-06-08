WhatsApp provides ‘channels’ to get information from people and organizations

On Thursday, Meta-owned WhatsApp revealed that a new feature for Android, iOS, and desktop users was in the works, allowing them to follow accounts other than their own contacts.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new upgrade would allow users to receive critical updates from persons and organizations privately and reliably after following them.

Channels, the new feature, is already available to some customers in Singapore and Colombia. It will be made available to more users in the future.

“With Channels, WhatsApp is developing a reliable and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organisations you matter,” the app-tracking website said.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced the new Channels function, which can be accessible via Updates. This is distinct from conventional conversations in that users can subscribe to their favored Channels.

The admins in charge of the Channels can share various types of content with their followers, such as text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls. Users will be able to share a variety of items via this tool, ranging from hobbies and sports teams to receiving news from local officials and much more.

Meanwhile, the admins’ privacy would be protected because WhatsApp hides their phone numbers and profile photographs from followers.

Similarly, administrators will not see followers’ phone numbers or who they choose to follow. This is why Channels are private information broadcasting instruments.

“WhatsApp believes channel updates should not have to stick around forever. For this reason, they plan to store channel history on their servers for up to 30 days, and they are developing new tools to make updates disappear even faster from devices,” the WhatsApp watcher added.

Admins will also be able to prohibit screenshots and forwards from their Channels, as well as make or hide them.